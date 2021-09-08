Waking up in the morning and being greeted by a picturesque view isn’t something that has to be limited to a vacation.

Metro Vancouver is teeming with beautiful viewpoints, and the higher the elevation, the more spectacular your view. Everlea, at 430 Westview in West Coquitlam, is a brand-new, purpose-built rental building and community by Cressey Development Group and reflects this statement in action.

Centrally located just a four-minute walk from Lougheed Town Centre SkyTrain Station, steps from the City of Lougheed Shopping Centre, and a short drive from Port Moody’s beautiful shoreline, this rental building is situated in Metro Vancouver’s new urban centre.

What’s more, Everlea has been designed to foster a sense of community outside of the studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes available for rent within the building. Let’s take a look at the views from a wide range of common area amenities on level 22 at Everlea.

City and forest views from the amenity space on level 22

For those who wish to feel closer to nature at home, living at Everlea means that depending on your unit, every time you roll up your Hunter Douglas blinds, you’ll be greeted by lush forest views.

Since every home at Everlea comes with its own outdoor space, residents can take in the surrounding scenery while having their morning coffee or dinner al fresco. Meanwhile, inside, LED lighting sets the mood for evening view-admiring.

Everlea’s top floor is the mecca of all amenity spaces: the penthouse. Covering the entire 22nd level of the building, this air-conditioned community area not only boasts panoramic views of the Lower Mainland, it also has features that elevate the experience of renting a home at Everlea.

This isn’t a view residents have to take in on their own, either, as Everlea is a pet-friendly rental building. And with luxury vinyl wood flooring throughout all homes, cleaning up after a pet is easy.

The large fitness centre is filled with state-of-the-art exercise machines (which also has a west-facing view) and adjacent children’s play area, makes it possible for residents to cancel their gym membership and workout at home while keeping an eye on the kids.

The expansive chef’s kitchen and communal dining area, entertainment lounge with large-screen TVs, and patio equipped with a built-in BBQ kitchen provide multiple options for residents to dine, entertain, and socialize at home.

In the communal workspace, Everlea residents have another opportunity to connect during breaks from work or study, or to work outside their rental unit. This space also includes a private board room with a printer and scanner — available for all to use.

When residents aren’t using the 22nd-floor amenity hub, they can venture down to level one to enjoy a ground-floor amenity room with connected outdoor BBQ kitchen and dining area, an adjacent outdoor kids’ play area, and four private lounge areas with built-in fire pits.

Living the suite life

Residents can enjoy abundant forest and city views from their homes, too. It’s worth noting that no detail has been spared in the architecture and design of all Everlea homes. For starters, the building’s concrete construction ensures quiet and private living spaces for residents.

All Everlea homes are primed for hosting friends and family. Notable features include quartz countertops, large format porcelain tile backsplash in the kitchen, and sophisticated KitchenAid appliance packages, including a stainless steel refrigerator, a 30″ stainless steel ceran top range with a convection oven, and a stainless steel dishwasher. Every home also features a Panasonic microwave and an in-suite Blomberg washer and dryer, giving residents fewer things to worry about upon moving in.

The sleek flooring is comprised of luxury vinyl wood throughout the entire home. Every suite also boasts an outdoor space where residents can dine al fresco and reconnect with the elements.

For the moments when residents wish to indulge in relaxation at home, they can find solace in their spa-inspired bathroom, complete with a deep soaker tub. Every bathroom is designed with finishes to impress: white porcelain tiles, quartz countertops, and Kohler bathroom fixtures.

For an added sense of security, there’s Everlea’s digital Salto secured entry system. It allows residents to open their front door quickly and effortlessly by using their phone as a key. Should there ever be any issues or concerns, tenants can contact the on-site management team for support.

Pool views from the main floor

From the main floor amenity space, residents can also access the spa area located in an adjacent building. For an additional fee, those who call Everlea home can also use the hotel-like indoor spa with a sauna, a steam room, and change rooms. There’s also a covered hot tub and an outdoor pool with surrounding cabanas.

The starting monthly rents for homes at Everlea are as follows: studio ($1,650); one-bedroom ($1,820); one-bedroom and den ($1,850); two-bedroom ($2,300); two-bedroom and den ($2,375); three-bedroom/penthouse ($3,630).

To learn more about living at Everlea or register for a home that meets your needs, visit renteverlea.com.