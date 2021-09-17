A small-town feel in downtown Langley: Peek inside these beautiful homes from the low $400Ks

When most of us go on vacation, it’s to immerse ourselves in someplace new, surrounded by hidden gems — somewhere it makes sense to hit the reset button and find a sense of renewal.

But this kind of refreshing experience isn’t what one would typically expect to find in a residential community. Local developer RF Properties, however, is challenging that notion with the launch of ​​Eastleigh, a brand-new collection of contemporary condominiums in downtown Langley.

Standing at six storeys tall and designed by Keystone Architecture, the project is situated in a pedestrian-friendly neighbourhood boasting a small-town feel, with the benefit of having an abundance of everyday conveniences a short walk away.

Already, over 85% of homes at Eastleigh have sold, and with the final remaining one-bedroom units from the low $400,000s, first-time buyers, investors, and young professionals have a tight window to secure one of the few condominiums left.

The central location of Eastleigh and its proximity to the future 203 Street SkyTrain Station means residents can travel to downtown Vancouver and other parts of the Lower Mainland on transit with ease.

By car, Langley Regional Airport is just two minutes from Eastleigh; Highway 1 is 12 minutes away; the US Border is a 23-minute drive; YVR Airport is 45 minutes away; getting to downtown Vancouver takes approximately 50 minutes.

When residents are enjoying life at home, there’s no shortage of nearby amenities to explore. This extends to retail hubs like Willowbrook Shopping Centre and Langley Crossing Shopping Centre, countless cafes and restaurants, craft breweries, grocery stores, and centres for education like Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU).

In terms of green spaces, where residents can embrace nature or an outdoor workout, there’s Nicomekl Park, Douglas Park, and McLeod Athletic Park nearby. Douglas Recreation Centre, Timms Community Centre, Willowbrook Community Centre, and a host of other recreation and fitness studios are also in the area, giving residents numerous options.

With the final one-bedroom homes available at Eastleigh, buyers can choose between spacious floor plans and one of two colour schemes (Cascade and Fraser) — the interior of each unit thoughtfully curated by The Collaborative Design Studio.

Adding a welcome, airy feel to Eastleigh, the homes feature 9′ ceilings in all living areas — dropped ceilings will only be found where necessary. Large windows allow natural light to beam into living areas, while installed roller blinds offer shade when night falls.

Upscale reeded design detailing can be found throughout all homes, complementing the polished chrome lever hardware and eggshell white canvas walls. Meanwhile, vinyl-plank flooring in the main living areas adds an elevated touch while making cleaning effortless.

To make the task of laundry easier for residents, there’s a stacked washer and dryer in every home.

There’s also a collection of stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, a 30″ range, a hood fan, a dishwasher, and a built-in microwave in the heart of the home.

Also, in the kitchen, entertaining is made even more pleasurable with a kitchen island design featuring a quartz countertop and storage — softly illuminated by pendant lighting. All the while, custom-designed cabinets make a statement against the glazed porcelain tile backsplash.

In the spa-like bathrooms where chrome features are aplenty, the luxurious millwork design continues.

With a vanity bar enhanced by LED lighting, residents can look forward to getting ready each morning. The same goes for unwinding in the evening, with a deep soaker tub and a shower stall surrounded by clear tempered glass.

Eastleigh homeowners don’t need to worry about wiring up outlets for their TV, phone, and WiFi connections after they move in. This is already prepared for them, allowing for a smooth transition into their new home.

Should residents desire air conditioning, the necessary wiring will be in place. And to offer an extra layer of security, there are enter phones and cameras at all visitor entrances and an underground parkade with cameras.

There is also a selection of indoor and outdoor amenities available to Eastleigh residents, including a co-working space with individual cubicles, a meeting area, and a conference room. Outside, there are gardening plots, a green space, and a kids’ play area.

For more information and to register for one of the few remaining homes at Eastleigh, visit eastleighliving.ca.