Langley’s first concrete residential high-rise project to launch this month

In 2016, the Township of Langley emerged as the fastest-growing municipality in Metro Vancouver.

Today, growth is continuing, and Vesta Properties — a Langley-based developer with over three decades of experience — is in a unique position to support this expansion with the launch of Langley’s first concrete residential high-rise buildings: The Towers at Latimer Heights.

Prospective buyers have a wide range of home options to choose from as studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom condominiums and penthouse suites are launching across two residential towers, in addition to spacious three-bedroom city townhomes.

Homes at The Towers offer something to suit buyers at every stage of life. With pre-sales happening soon, early registrants will be given the opportunity for priority viewing and purchasing before the general public and can be among the first to discover urban living in the master-planned community of Latimer Heights.

Almost 500 homes are coming to market at The Towers. With one residential tower standing at 34 storeys and the other at 26 storeys, the project is already proving to be an architectural landmark in Langley, conveniently located at the centre of the Lower Mainland.

From their doorsteps in this transit-orientated community, residents can get to their desired destination with ease. For instance, Latimer Heights is just steps from Carvolth Exchange, where the 555 Port Mann express bus offers a direct route to Lougheed Station for SkyTrain connections to downtown Vancouver.

Highway 1 is also quickly accessible from Latimer Heights, making it easy to get on the road for weekend trips within BC and beyond. And, closer to home, residents have the pleasure of exploring their new neighbourhood — both by car and on foot.

A first for Langley, this contemporary hub for business and entertainment boasts a European-like design and will be home to restaurants, cafes, and boutiques, among other services.

Set on 74 acres, the carefully designed and planned Latimer Heights community is teeming with 17 acres of green space for residents of The Towers to enjoy at their leisure.

At the core of the community is a central pond with a pedestrian bridge, creating the perfect natural setting for bike rides and evening walks. Meanwhile, pristine pathways connect residents to the Yorkson and Carvolth neighbourhoods through Langley’s trail system.

Since The Towers boasts over 75,000 sq ft of amenities, homeowners can make the most of an indoor-outdoor lifestyle with a cohesive community ambiance. Inside each tower, this extends to the fitness facility, the dedicated yoga room, and the multi-purpose room complete with its own dining room, lounge, and kitchen.

Outdoors, residents have access to a slew of amenities, including a putting green, a basketball court, a community garden, a play area for the little ones, and a dog park. There’s also a social lounge with a fireplace where residents can relax with family or neighbours.

All homes at The Towers feature intuitive layouts and smart design details to make the day-to-day effortless. Many units also feature sweeping, unobstructed views of Langley, surrounding neighbourhoods, and the mountains in the distance.

