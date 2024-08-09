Man left with life-threatening injuries in Downtown Eastside assault

A man in Vancouver is fighting for his life after an assault in the Downtown Eastside early Friday morning.

Officers with the Vancouver Police Department found the man in critical condition near Main Street and Hastings Street just after 1:30 am. He was taken to hospital with injuries classified as life-threatening.

Police now believe he was the target of a serious assault by a perpetrator who knew him.

The force says there’s no risk to the public, and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2500.