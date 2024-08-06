Wanted BC man arrested in the middle of a busy restaurant

Customers at a Richmond restaurant witnessed RCMP officers take down and arrest a man wanted by police in BC.

A video of the incident surfaced online. It shows about six officers trying to arrest a man inside the Tasty BBQ & Beer Bar. The video first shows officers commanding the man to “on the ground, do it now.” However, halfway through the 30-second clip shared on Reddit, an officer can be seen shoved into a wall before they fell down.

Richmond RCMP said on Sunday it was responding to a tip that a man wanted on an outstanding BC-wide warrant may be at the restaurant near Minoru Boulevard and Westminster Highway.

“The warrant was for an alleged breach of a release order,” RCMP confirmed.

When responding officers located the man, “Officers attempted to arrest the man but he refused to comply with officers’ commands.”

“During the course of the arrest the man allegedly assaulted three police officers,” RCMP said in a statement to Daily Hive. “The man was ultimately taken into custody following the successful deployment of a Conductive Energy Weapon (CEW).”

Three officers sustained minor injuries, Mounties reported.

“During the search incidental to arrest, a weapon was allegedly located in the man’s belongings,” RCMP added.

Police confirmed that Gurjit Singh Sehra has now been charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer, one count of obstruction of a peace officer, and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.