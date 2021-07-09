Level 4 drought warning in effect for parts of Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island health officials are putting the East Vancouver Island Basin at drought level 4.

BC ranks drought levels on a scale from 0 to 5, with 5 being the worst.

The areas of concern for not only drought but also water scarcity include Sandhill Creek, Koksilah River, Chemainus River, Millstone River, Tsolum River, Black Creek, Fulford Creek on Salt Spring Island, and the majority of the Gulf Islands.

The West Vancouver Island Basin, which roughly covers the area between Cape Scott and Jordan River is at drought level 3.

While these areas have been hit the worst, many parts of Vancouver Island and Southern BC at large are experiencing similar conditions.

The BC government has offered some conservation tips:

At home:

Limit outdoor watering.

Do not water during the heat of the day or when it is windy.

Consider planting drought-tolerant vegetation.

Take shorter showers.

Do not leave taps running.

Install water-efficient showerheads, taps and toilets.

On the farm:

Implement an irrigation scheduling program using real-time weather data.

Schedule irrigation to match crop needs and soil storage capacity.

Improve water system efficiencies and check for leaks.

Focus on high-value crops and livestock.

Industry:

Reduce non-essential water use.

Recycle water used in industrial operations.

Use water-efficient methods and equipment.

Metro Vancouver Regional District also issued their own conservation warning at the end of June.

A large part of the devastation of recent wildfires in the Province have been due to the lack of rainfall combined with the extreme heat. To stay up to date on current drought conditions, visit the BC government’s drought portal.