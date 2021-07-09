It's going to feel like 30°C in Vancouver this weekend

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend, Vancouver.

According to the Weather Network’s forecast, Friday will see a sunny high of 24°C, although it will feel closer to 28°C with the humidity.

The sunshine will stick around through the weekend, with temperatures expected to remain at 24°C on Saturday.

The city will heat up on Sunday, with the humidex pushing temperatures to a high of 30°C.

Next week’s forecast is looking bright, too.

The sun is expected to shine for seven days straight, with temperatures sitting in the mid-20s through Wednesday.

Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days of the week. With the humidity, they’ll feel like 30°C and 31°C, respectively.

The city will begin to cool off on Thursday, with temperatures hovering around 21°C through Friday.

Hopefully, you were one of the lucky ones who scored an air conditioner during last week’s heat wave.