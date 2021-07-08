Get out the swimming gear and a bunch of friends. The largest floating waterpark in Canada is open for business.

Harrison Watersports (HWS), located at 100 Esplanade Ave in Harrison Hot Springs, boasts tons of fun water-related activities that are perfect for a hot summer afternoon. It’s just under a two-hour drive from Vancouver.

The floating waterpark itself has a ton of features, including teeter-totters, swings, a trampoline and more, all while surrounded by the stunning views of Harrison, BC.

HWS has been open since 2012. Since then, they’ve offered fun activities for people aged six and up. Kids 10 and older can be dropped off alone, but anyone under 10 requires parental supervision.

Things will be a little different this year due to COVID-19 protocols, but that won’t stop the splashing good times.

They launched their 2021 summer season in the last week of June and are open until September 6.

Alongside physical distancing, HWS is implementing increased cleaning measures to ensure the safety of guests. All staff will remain masked.

Another interesting feature you could take advantage of are the BBQ boats. You and 5 friends can have a floating BBQ extravaganza as long as you don’t exceed 1000 pounds in total. The BBQ boats include a BBQ grill powered by propane.

If you prefer to bring your own food, HWS says you can use the BBQ as a way to keep warm.

The standard floating waterpark experience runs you $33 for two hours. For just a bit more, $47 will get you the waterpark experience, plus a 30-minute bumper boat ride.

They also offer standalone Sea-Doo and bumper boat rentals — costs vary.

HWS recommends booking ahead of time through their website.