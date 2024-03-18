Lekkerimäki now eligible to join Canucks but he might stay in Sweden

Vancouver Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s season in Sweden is officially over.

The winger’s team, Örebro HK, lost 1-0 in overtime today and has been eliminated from the SHL playoffs as a result.

He finished the season with 19 goals and 31 points in 46 games, impressive numbers for a teenager playing in one of the globe’s best leagues. His scoring stats marked a huge jump last season when he finished with nine points in 29 games in a lower division.

Lekkerimäki is now eligible to make the trip to North America and join the Canucks organization, either in Vancouver or Abbotsford.

GM Patrik Allvin made it clear earlier this year that the club wanted him to play games in Abbotsford at the end of this season.

“Once the season is over, we hope he’s going to go to Abbotsford, and we’ll take it from there,” said Allvin to TSN during this year’s World Juniors.

However, it seems that the plans changed after it became clear that the winger was a serious candidate to represent his country at the IIHF World Championship taking place in Czechia in May.

“Initially, our plan was to bring him over to Abbotsford. But then the Swedish (national team) coach reached out,” explained Allvin in a more recent interview with The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun published today.

It now seems likely that the winger will stay in Sweden and then join the Canucks next fall at the start of the season. He will then get a chance to audition for a spot on the NHL roster, although the Canucks have shown that they’re willing to take it slow with prospects and use the AHL team as a development tool.

Lekkerimäki has a history of strong performances for his country as he was named MVP at this year’s World Juniors.