Canucks prospect Lekkerimäki wins MVP, but loses in World Juniors final

The Vancouver Canucks have got a good one in Jonathan Lekkerimäki.

Facing off against the United States in the gold medal game of the 2024 World Juniors, the Vancouver prospect once again showed why he’s been one of the most talked-about players in the tournament.

Trailing 3-1 in the second period, Lekkerimäki slotted home a point shot for a power-play goal, his World Juniors-leading seventh of the tournament, tied with USA’s Isaac Howard.

WE'VE GOT A GAME Jonathan Lekkerimaki scores in the final seconds of the 2nd to cut Sweden's deficit to just 1 goal 👀#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/IlRGNLU6C8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2024

Lekkerimäki was named as tournament MVP, while also being named one of the tournament All-Stars, announced shortly after the game.

He’s one of three Canucks prospects playing for Sweden, along with defencemen Elias Pettersson (the younger one) and Tom Willander.

Unfortunately for the Swedes, they weren’t quite able to pull off the comeback on home ice, falling 6-2 after allowing a trio of third-period goals by the Americans.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki rejects a stretch pass in the neutral zone, breaks the other way, creates a shot lane with a lateral move and gets a dangerous, low-placed shot off the rush. #Canucks 🎥 @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/QWvR3Xsnsk — Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) January 5, 2024

The win was the Americans’ first since 2021 and sixth in their history, with Canada winning each of the last two tournaments. Sweden was gunning for its first gold medal since 2012 and third overall, having lost in the gold medal game in 2013, 2014, and 2018.

Sweden had advanced to the gold medal game by way of a 5-2 win over Czechia on Thursday, which included two goals from the Canucks star prospect.

The 15th overall pick by the Canucks in 2022, Lekkerimäki is currently playing in the SHL with Orebro but could find his way over to North America once the season ends.

Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin told TSN earlier in the tournament that he’s hoping to see his prized prospect make his way to Abbotsford following the conclusion of the SHL season.

“He had a good season here in Sweden. He’s been working hard this offseason. Another eight months from him, we’re excited to see him in training camp,” Allvin said in response to a question about his NHL future. “Once the season is over, we hope he’s going to go to Abbotsford, and we’ll take it from there.”