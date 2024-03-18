Russian goalie breaks record with over 100 saves in five-overtime game

You may not know who Artemi Pleshkov is, but the young goaltender by that name just set a new hockey record.

During a VHL (Russia’s No. 2 league) game between SKA-Neva St. Petersburg and AKM on Saturday, Pleshkov faced a ridiculous 125 shots on net over eight periods of hockey.

Unfortunately, despite their netminder’s heroics, St. Petersburg came out on the wrong end of the contest, losing by a 1-0 score in the fifth overtime period.

But no one will be blaming Pleshkov for the result.

Logging a .992 SV% on the night, the 21-year-old made 124 stops — more than enough to break the pro hockey record for most saves by a goalie in a single game.

As pointed out by an X account by the name of Hockey News Hub, Pleshkov’s 124-save game has secured him the No. 1 spot in the record books, surpassing Alexander Borodulya, who stopped 107 shots in a quadruple-overtime game in the Belarussian Extraliga back in 2015.

For those wondering, that is a WORLD RECORD for saves in a game ‼️🥅 ➡️ Artemi Pleshkov 124 saves #VHL Alexander Borodulya made 107 saves in the Belarussian Extraliga Joonas Korpisalo 85 saves in the #NHL pic.twitter.com/Dmc8bBHIDz — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) March 16, 2024

The NHL record is way lower, belonging to Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped 85 shots in a 2020 playoff game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning.

With his team down 3-0 in a playoff series against AKM, Pleshkov did everything he could to help St. Peterburg lay the foundations of a comeback, keeping his opponents at bay for over 157 minutes of play.

Unable to buy a goal through a gruelling eight periods, Pleshkov’s club was ultimately eliminated from the postseason.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the ice, goalie Denis Popov helped his team achieve a clean sweep with a 71-save shutout.

While never drafted to the NHL, Pleshkov, a native of Moskva, Russia, has put up some great numbers in his home country this year, with 1.97 GAA and .926 SV% in 10 KHL games, and a 1.85 GAA and .943 SV% in 23 VHL games.