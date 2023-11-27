Editor’s note: This article contains footage of a pedestrian-involved collision that some readers may find disturbing.

A driver turning left in South Vancouver this weekend appeared not to even see a pedestrian who was walking their bike across the intersection.

The SUV driver drove right into the pedestrian, knocking them onto the road at Oak Street and 67th Avenue around 4 pm on Saturday.

The whole incident was captured on the dash cam of a car waiting at the red light, footage that was submitted to Daily Hive.

The left-turning SUV driver waited for another car to come through the intersection but then proceeded to turn, even though the pedestrian was walking with their bike in the marked crosswalk.

The driver stops after realizing they hit the pedestrian, and that’s where the video stops.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department for more information about what happened. There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim.

A relative of the person whose dash cam recorded the crash shared it on Reddit, and users were quick to condemn the SUV driver.

“I get nervous driving around knowing people like this are allowed to share the road with me,” one person said.

“That’s a pretty big moving target in front of you not to see. This person deserves to lose their licence permanently,” another said.

A person identifying themselves as the cyclist also replied to the Reddit thread, saying they were in pain but glad to be okay.

“I am the cyclist. Yesterday was a horrible day for me! I have pain all over my body particularly my left rib cage.”

Daily Hive has reached out to the Reddit user for an interview.