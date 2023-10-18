Editor’s note: This story contains a graphic video.

Vancouver police have made an arrest after an “extremely violent road rage assault” injured a pedestrian.

Video footage of the horrific incident was shared on Reddit. At the start of the video, a pedestrian is seen under the vehicle when a black SUV drives over him. The man run over can be heard screaming along with other witnesses expressing shock.

The video has since been deleted from the social media platform.

The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) confirmed to Daily Hive that the incident happened Friday, October 13, around 3:30 pm at the Bute and Robson streets intersection.

According to Constable Tania Visintin, the incident originated as a near-collision between a driver and a pedestrian.

“The driver of the Nissan Xterra was attempting to turn from Bute Street to Robson Street when he had to slam on the brakes to avoid colliding with a pedestrian who was crossing at the corner. The pedestrian became angry and started banging on the passenger-side window. The pedestrian then walked to the front of the car,” Visintin said in an email statement.

“The driver lurched forward, knocked the pedestrian to the ground, and rolled over him.”

Some witnesses called 911 while others helped the pedestrian.

Officers who responded to the 911 arrested the 53-year-old Vancouver man for assault and driving offences, Visintin said.

She added the 48-year-old victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

“We’ve spoken to witnesses, collected video of the incident, and seized the vehicle for examination,” Visintin said. “The driver is not currently in custody, and we will be asking Crown counsel to consider criminal charges.”