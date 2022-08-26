Cham-pain: Vancouver nightclubs could be running dry on premium booze

If you’re planning on hitting up a nightclub or a bar this weekend, you might be forced to drink good old-fashioned beer, as premium booze options could be in short supply in Vancouver.

The BC General Employees Union (BCGEU) strike has been in effect for about two weeks, with job action impacting the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB).

While the impacts have been most heavily felt by the cannabis sector, supply issues could impact operations at venues like high-end bars and nightclubs as early as this weekend.

Daily Hive spoke to Jeff Guinard with BC’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE BC), who says the group is already seeing large holes on shelves.

Guinard suggests products like premium vodka and champagne are difficult to get, which is a huge deal for places like nightclubs. He believes the situation is similar for bars.

“They’ll need to turn people towards beer,” Guinard told Daily Hive.

Otherwise, those people will just have to find something else to do instead of heading out for premium booze options, which will greatly impact business for these Vancouver venues and likely other establishments across the province.

Guinard fears things will get really bad if the job action extends beyond this upcoming Labour Day, but due to a media blackout, both the BC government and the BCGEU are not speaking publicly on the matter.

We spoke to Ritish Maisuria, a local promoter for events at venues like nightclubs.

“It’s tough because some of our managers are driving around to three to four different liquor stores a day trying to find what’s left. And for a club like ours, where people are used to higher-end brands, eventually, we’re going to have to sell them off-brand booze. We haven’t had to do that just yet,” said Maisuria.

He added that if the strike doesn’t end soon, it’s definitely going to be an issue.

Daily Hive also heard from Ian Tostensen with the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association. Things are looking a little more hopeful for restaurants for the time being.

“We will have enough product to get through one way or the other,” Tostensen said.

“I think the moment of truth is gonna come certainly heading into next week.”

He added that supplies are not being replenished, and the middle of next week is going to start being a problem.

On the BCGEU side of things, the most recent update from the union is that it has accepted the BC government’s offer to return to the bargaining table, with logistics still being confirmed.