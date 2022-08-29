5 top-notch fish and chip stops in White Rock

One of life’s great pleasures is eating fish and chips where they were meant to be eaten — by the water, near a pier, and under swarming seagulls.

In fact, fish and chips just taste better by the ocean. And we can thank the cods above we have White Rock for that experience.

Fish and chips is more than a meal. It’s a ritual. Burning your fingers, squeezing the lemon, shaking the malt vinegar, balancing the cardboard tray just so…there’s nothing like it.

Here are five fantastic places to get fish and chips by the sea in White Rock.

This iconic fish and chip joint has been the go-to place in White Rock since 1975, and the spot people show off to visiting friends and family. You can sit in their just-cheesy-enough nautical interior, or grab a big box for the beach from their takeout window.

The portions here are huge, and the quality is top-notch. The fish keeps crispy atop golden fries, and tubs of tartar come to your table on request. If you want to eat outside the box, Moby Dick’s popcorn shrimp, fried oysters, and onion rings are contenders for a sensational seaside feed.

Address: 15479 Marine Drive, White Rock

Phone: 604-536-2424

Coney Island Seafood

This is the local’s favourite fish on the boardwalk, and for good reason. The batter here is light and flavourful, and the pieces of cod and halibut are ridiculously huge. House-cut fries round out the equation for a perfect made-to-order meal.

Sometimes tartar sauce is an afterthought as a staple dip, but Coney Island’s house tartar is its trademark. Tartar is what keeps crowds coming back, and the creamy, tangy dressing makes their fish and chips sing.

Address: 15487 Marine Drive, White Rock

Phone: 604-531-9483

Montgomery’s Cottage Lunch

Cozy and cute, this hole-in-the-wall has been around forever, serving golden brown fish and chips to hungry locals. Montgomery’s is family-owned and that super downhome touch can be felt in the service, the decor, and the food.

Homemade slaw is served on the side of mounds of fresh fries and your choice of cod, halibut, or salmon. The fish is always crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. Don’t forget the deep-fried pickle for an extra briny bite.

Address: 15539 Marine Drive, White Rock

Phone: 604-536-7779

Although it’s not on the boardwalk, Fishin’ Chips is a big player in White Rock.

Cod, haddock, and halibut hunks are served hot and crispy and the fries are meaty enough to hold up malt vinegar. Indoor seating and patio tables make for a nice night out.

The weekly specials are the draw here. Tuesday’s all-you-can-eat draws in the hungry, and Monday’s 1-piece cod and chips for 7 bucks is a steal. We like Thursday’s 1-piece haddock, chips and 12 panko shrimp the best.

Address: 1310 Johnston Road, Surrey

Phone: 604-385-9936

An obligatory hang out on the waterfront, Charlie Don’t Surf serves up everything from tacos and chowders to burgers and bellinis. But when oceanside, people really come for the fish and chips and a chance to sit outdoors with a view.

Charlie’s Pacific cod is wild-caught and comes to the table hot and fresh, with a flavourful batter that only needs a squeeze of lemon. The chips are hearty and crispy. One portion can feed two people, but we prefer not to share.

Address: 15011 Marine Drive, White Rock

Phone: 604-538-1988

