Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes to offer $5 deal in honour of new store opening

Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes is set to open its fifth location in Scarborough next week, and to celebrate, it’s offering a deal for its signature souffle pancakes.

As part of its Canadian growth plan, Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes will open a new location inside the Scarborough Town Centre on August 15.

In honour of its grand opening, it will offer its Signature Souffle Pancakes for $5 for the first five hours of opening.

“Fuwa Fuwa is all about spreading happiness through food and we are thrilled to bring our signature dishes, drinks, and fluffy pancakes to Scarborough,” said Benson Lau, founder and Business Development Director of Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes.

“The last year and a half has been incredibly hard on the restaurant and hospitality industry, and we are grateful to be in a position to be able to grow during such a challenging time. As a Canadian-grown business, this time for our company is truly exciting for us as we continue to open new locations across the country.”

Fuwa Fuwa has also partnered with 1011 SipTea to offer an exclusive drink menu for the grand opening. Drinks can be purchased for $2.50 with any pancake purchase. The drinks include a Brown Sugar Fresh Milk Tea for $5, a Fresh Strawberry Smoothie with Crema for $5 and an Oolong Tea with Crema for $5.

Along with the $5 promo and drink menu, the first five customers at the new Scarborough Town Centre location will get a free gift and the opportunity to win a prize pack with a limited-edition cartoon apron, cups and cup holders.

Haven’t tried their popular pancakes? Fuwa Fuwa has four locations across the GTA, at 408 Bloor Street West, 2471 Yonge Street, Square One, and 9342 Bathurst Street.

Fuwa Fuwa Pancakes

When: August 15

Where: Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Drive