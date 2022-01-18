FoodCoffee & TeaFood EventsFood News

Enjoy an afternoon tea special to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Toronto

Jan 18 2022, 4:45 pm

Jan 18 2022, 4:45 pm
Enjoy an afternoon tea special to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Toronto
Holts Café has a specially curated menu for Lunar New Year, and they’re offering a gorgeous afternoon tea package to enjoy right at home.

Starting January 26, both Holts Café locations in Toronto, Yorkdale and Bloor storefronts, are offering two distinct yet delightful afternoon tea takeout specials featuring savoury and sweet elements.

 

Each menu is filled with delicious eats made with Asian flavours like BBQ duck, sesame balls, pulled chicken bites and more. They feature delicacies, scones and savouries.

The special is available until February 7 and is priced at $55 per person.

For the Holts Cafe Yorkdale menu click here, and for the Holts Cafe Bloor menu, click here. Call ahead to place your order for pick up.

Holts Café Bloor Street

Address: 50 Bloor Street West
Phone: 416-355-2832
[email protected]

Holts Café Yorkdale

Address: Holt Renfrew Yorkdale Mall, 3401 Dufferin Street
Phone: 416-789-6644
[email protected]

