Enjoy an afternoon tea special to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Toronto

Holts Café has a specially curated menu for Lunar New Year, and they’re offering a gorgeous afternoon tea package to enjoy right at home.

Starting January 26, both Holts Café locations in Toronto, Yorkdale and Bloor storefronts, are offering two distinct yet delightful afternoon tea takeout specials featuring savoury and sweet elements.

Each menu is filled with delicious eats made with Asian flavours like BBQ duck, sesame balls, pulled chicken bites and more. They feature delicacies, scones and savouries.

The special is available until February 7 and is priced at $55 per person.

For the Holts Cafe Yorkdale menu click here, and for the Holts Cafe Bloor menu, click here. Call ahead to place your order for pick up.

Holts Café Bloor Street

Address: 50 Bloor Street West

Phone: 416-355-2832

[email protected]

Holts Café Yorkdale

Address: Holt Renfrew Yorkdale Mall, 3401 Dufferin Street

Phone: 416-789-6644

[email protected]