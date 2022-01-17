Lunar New Year gift sets helping to raise funds for new St. Paul’s Hospital

Two things we love to do during the Lunar New Year are give gifts and enjoy wonderful food. And this year, you can welcome the Year of the Tiger with delicious treats while supporting an important cause.

The Chinese Restaurant Awards announced today the 2022 Gift of Fortune, two locally curated gourmet gift sets created to celebrate the Spring Festival and raise funds for the Providence Research Institute at the Jim Pattison Medical Centre.



Available for pre-order online in limited quantities are the Supreme White Peony and Monkey Picked Tieguanyin premium tea gift sets curated by Lam Kie Yuen Tea Co. Ltd. and the award-winning White Rabbit gift set by Kouign Café.

“The Awards and partners are delighted to present these delightful and thoughtful Gift of Fortune for a great cause,” said Lee Man, Chair of the Chinese Restaurant Awards judging panel, in a release. “The pandemic has awakened a profound concern for the future of health care, so raising funds for the new St. Paul’s Hospital has become even more meaningful.”

Chinese Restaurant Awards has supported St. Paul’s Foundation‘s annual Feast of Fortune fundraising campaign since 2015, selling out similar gourmet treats during last year’s dining series.

“St. Paul’s Foundation is proud to partner with the Chinese Restaurant Awards to raise funds for the 15th annual Feast of Fortune campaign,” said Dick Vollet, CEO of St. Paul’s Foundation, in a statement. “Since 2008, this community-led campaign has raised almost $8 million to support Providence hospitals and long-term care sites across BC.

“For the Year of the Tiger, funds raised will support the future of medicine at the Providence Research Institute at the Jim Pattison Medical Centre. This state-of-the-art research and innovation complex will be where critically needed medical breakthroughs occur, where technology is refined and harnessed to promote discovery, and where the next generation of medical researchers find novel treatments and cure diseases, changing and saving lives.”

Lam Kie Yuen Tea Co. Ltd.’s Supreme White Peony and Monkey Picked Tieguanyin premium tea gift set is limited to 280 sets only and priced at $38 each. It was carefully curated by the family’s second-generation tea master, Eliza Lam, who is currently working on an expansion of the company’s Vancouver outpost, Aroma Tea House, in Marpole Village.

The Supreme White Peony white tea and the Monkey Picked Tieguanyin oolong tea is a perfect tea pairing that will take your next Lunar New Year feast to the next level.

You’ll also want to add Kouign Café’s award-winning White Rabbit gift set to your next Spring Festival celebration. Created by Chef Andrew Han in tribute to his childhood memories of Chinatown, the White Rabbit Cookie was named the winner of the 2021 Critic’s Choice Signature Dish Award.

White Rabbit cookie gift sets are limited to 200 sets and priced at $45 each. The 12 mini White Rabbit cookies come in a bamboo steamer alongside three delicious dipping sauces: jasmine caramel, black sesame caramel, and chrysanthemum honey. The Chinatown cafe is also including a random greeting about your new year’s fortune.

Twenty per cent of the proceeds from each gift set will be donated to the new Providence Research Institute, connected to the new St. Paul’s Hospital at the Jim Pattison Medical Centre.