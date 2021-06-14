BC reports fewer than 300 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday there have been 277 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 146,453.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 96 cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 113 from Saturday to Sunday, and 68 from Sunday to Monday.

Broken down by health region, this equates to 36 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 148 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 12 new cases in the Island Health region, 63 new cases in the Interior Health region, 16 new cases in the Northern Health region, and two new cases from people who reside outside of Canada.

There were also four more deaths over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 1,734.

There are 1,537 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 136 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 42 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Henry said that 143,147 individuals who tested positive have now recovered, and to date, 4,048,346 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered, 613,453 of which are second doses.