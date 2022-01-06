This song will probably be your new heartbreak anthem.

Lauren Spencer-Smith, a singer-songwriter from Nanaimo, BC, released her latest single, titled “Fingers Crossed” on Wednesday. The song quickly climbed to number 1 on the iTunes charts.

Spencer-Smith expressed her gratitude on TikTok. “I love y’all thank you. I’ve cried multiple times today,” reads her caption.

@laurenspencersmith Woke up to a call from my manager that it’s number 2 in the world on iTunes wtf guys😭😭❤️❤️❤️ also it’s on Spotify now hehe @sarahhmcneilll ♬ Fingers Crossed – Lauren Spencer-Smith

The social media platform played a big part in the song’s success. Back in November, Spencer-Smith posted a video of herself singing a snippet of the song on TikTok, including the lyrics. The video went viral, with about 22 million views to date.

“I want all the tears back that I cried. All the hours spent givin’ advice on how to write your songs. All you did was prove me wrong. When you said you loved me, well, you must’ve had your fingers crossed,” the lyrics read.

The song’s take on relationships resonated with a lot of people. TikTok users flooded the comment section, expressing their feelings about being seen by it.

“When does this get released? I need this after getting out of a five-year toxic relationship,” one person commented.

Spenser-Smith’s fans are wasting no time creating content with the song. So far, it has been used as a sound on over 3,000 TikToks.

Here are a few ways people are jamming out (mostly crying) to “Fingers Crossed.”

One pair of friends listened after having recently gone through breakups. There were a lot of laughs and tears.

Others still love the song, but prefer her singing it live.

Another TikToker said the song was released when she really needed it.

This viral song isn’t Spencer-Smith’s first time in the spotlight. She was nominated alongside Bryan Adams for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year at the 2020 Juno Awards and she was a contestant on American Idol.