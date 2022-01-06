Toronto Blue Jays and The Rock weigh in on viral Elmo vs pet rock feud

Even if you’ve been living under a rock (or are a rock), you’re probably aware that a certain furry red muppet has been making headlines for an unlikely feud.

Sesame Street‘s Elmo went viral this week after a video of the character fighting for his life to eat the last oatmeal raisin cookie resurfaced. The challenger? Zoe’s pet rock, Rocco, who was introduced in Season 30 of the show in the late ’90s.

In the video, shared by Twitter user @Wumbooty, Elmo goes to grab a cookie placed next to a grey rock, before Zoe stops him, saying that Rocco the rock also wants the cookie.

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

“Rocco? Rocco’s a rock, Zoe! Rocco won’t know the difference,” Elmo exclaims. Still, Zoe insists that Rocco, an inanimate object, does indeed know the difference and that he wants to eat it.

This clip, which was taken from the 2004 episode “Elmo feels he’s treated unfairly by Rocco,” is just one instance of the ongoing feud between Rocco and Elmo.

Another clip shows Rocco allegedly saying “hello” out loud to Elmo, who doesn’t hear anything.

“Well, that’s because you don’t speak rock,” Zoe says, and Elmo lets out an exasperated sigh.

“Well thats cause you don’t speak rock” Elmo was absolutely done w her 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FlCCdegSs4 — carlos 🇲🇽🇲🇽 (@saucinnit_) January 4, 2022

Elmo himself addressed the bad blood between him and Rocco on Twitter.

“Don’t worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha! Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco,” he tweeted.

Don’t worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha! Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

Only to tweet again 30 minutes later, asking if anyone has seen a rock eat a cookie.

Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious. — Elmo (@elmo) January 5, 2022

The internet is obsessed with the feud, with celebrities and sports teams even weighing in.

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to have chosen a side.

We’re missing days at Rogers Centre with all of you. Except Rocco. pic.twitter.com/do45hc71NR — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 6, 2022

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson replied to Elmo’s inquiry about rocks eating cookies.

Yes, my friend.

This Rock devours cookies.

All kinds of cookies 😈🍪

I’ll introduce you to #CheatMeals and it’ll change your life.

Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I’m coming to Sesame Street to kick ass and eat cookies.

And I’m almost all outta cookies.

~ Rock 🐂 https://t.co/BjlZciRqxU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2022

Either way, the feud has been a funny pick-me-up during these uncertain times.