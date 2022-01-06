CuratedPop Culture

Toronto Blue Jays and The Rock weigh in on viral Elmo vs pet rock feud

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
Jan 6 2022, 8:43 pm
Toronto Blue Jays and The Rock weigh in on viral Elmo vs pet rock feud
@wumbooty/Twitter

Even if you’ve been living under a rock (or are a rock), you’re probably aware that a certain furry red muppet has been making headlines for an unlikely feud.

Sesame Street‘s Elmo went viral this week after a video of the character fighting for his life to eat the last oatmeal raisin cookie resurfaced. The challenger? Zoe’s pet rock, Rocco, who was introduced in Season 30 of the show in the late ’90s.

In the video, shared by Twitter user @Wumbooty, Elmo goes to grab a cookie placed next to a grey rock, before Zoe stops him, saying that Rocco the rock also wants the cookie.

“Rocco? Rocco’s a rock, Zoe! Rocco won’t know the difference,” Elmo exclaims. Still, Zoe insists that Rocco, an inanimate object, does indeed know the difference and that he wants to eat it.

This clip, which was taken from the 2004 episode “Elmo feels he’s treated unfairly by Rocco,” is just one instance of the ongoing feud between Rocco and Elmo.

Another clip shows Rocco allegedly saying “hello” out loud to Elmo, who doesn’t hear anything.

“Well, that’s because you don’t speak rock,” Zoe says, and Elmo lets out an exasperated sigh.

Elmo himself addressed the bad blood between him and Rocco on Twitter.

“Don’t worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha! Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco,” he tweeted.

Only to tweet again 30 minutes later, asking if anyone has seen a rock eat a cookie.

The internet is obsessed with the feud, with celebrities and sports teams even weighing in.

The Toronto Blue Jays appear to have chosen a side.

Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson replied to Elmo’s inquiry about rocks eating cookies.

Either way, the feud has been a funny pick-me-up during these uncertain times.

Isabelle Docto
