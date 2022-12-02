Check your soap: A bunch of laundry detergent has just been recalled (PHOTOS)

Health Canada has issued a nationwide recall for certain lots of laundry detergent, fabric conditioners, and household cleaning products due to microbial hazards.

You might want to read this before you throw a load or two into the washer this weekend.

The federal health agency says you should stop using The Laundress brand’s detergent, cleaning products, and fabric conditioners immediately.

The recalled products were sold individually, in kits, and as part of a bundle.

These products might contain a few types of bacteria — multiple species of pseudomonas, Burkholderia cepacia complex, and klebsiella aerogenes — that can attack people with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, and underlying lung conditions.

Unless you have a solid immune system, exposure to the bacteria puts you at risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. As of November 30, The Laundress has received 11 reports from consumers who say that have had pseudomonas infections. The company is currently investigating if the illnesses are related to its products.

“The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, or through the eyes or a break in the skin,” states Health Canada.

Check the bottom or side of your detergent and cleaner bottles to find a lot code. Products with the following lot codes have been recalled:

lot codes beginning with a prefix letter F and the last four digits numbered less than 9354,

lot codes beginning with a prefix letter H and the last four digits numbered less than 2262, and

lot codes beginning with a prefix letter T and the last four digits numbered less than 5264.

Visit The Laundress recall site for further details.