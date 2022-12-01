Popular Tums flavour recalled due to fibreglass contamination

When we have tummy troubles, we turn to Tums for some relief. In Canada, a popular antacid flavour has been recalled, so better check your cabinets just in case.

On Wednesday, November 30, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced that a lot of Tums were being recalled due to contamination.

Tums Peppermint Regular Strength tablets, sold in three rolls of 12 tablets with the lot designation HA7H, NPN 01970240, have been recalled from the marketplace.

After some tablets were found to contain fragments of fibreglass and other material like paper and aluminum foil, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare ULC recalled the tablets, which were distributed across Canada starting on October 25, 2022.

If contaminated tablets were consumed, the fragments should pass through your digestive system without much concern. But elderly people and folks with narrow areas in their intestines (because of disease or surgery) could be at risk of injury.

Here’s what the CFIA says you should do next:

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products.

Do not consume recalled products.

Return products to a pharmacy for proper disposal.

You can learn more about these recalls on the CIFA Recalls and Safety Alerts website. Sign up to get all recall notices like this by following the CFIA.