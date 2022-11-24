Drive a Ford SUV? These models have been recalled due to a fire hazard

If you drive a Ford SUV or know someone who does, you might want to know this. More than 634,000 Ford vehicles have been recalled globally due to a technical issue that could cause a fire.

Ford Motor Co. has issued the recall for its Escape SUV and Bronco Sport models (2020-2023). Both have a cracked fuel injector that can cause fuel leaks, both spilled or vaporized. If this fuel drips onto a hot engine, it’s likely to set it ablaze.

The recall comes after 20 reports of fires were filed with the automobile manufacturer. In four of the cases, the fire began within a few minutes of starting up the vehicle.

Still, you don’t have to immediately get out of your car and leave it alone, says Ford. You can continue to drive it and park it in the sun, as fires are a rare occurrence.

Owners are asked to request and schedule a repair at a service centre to see if their car has the issue. In case it does, Ford with replace the injector. Alternatively, you can also get a loaner car or have your vehicle picked up and dropped off after service for free.

Ford is also extending its warranty to include a cracked fuel injector for 15 years. Owners will be sent notices about this recall beginning December 19.

This isn’t even Ford’s biggest recall for 2022.

Back in June, the car manufacturer recalled almost three million vehicles across North America and halted their sale due to units becoming “immobile,” heating up, and having faulty cables and gears, causing serious concern for the safety of anyone aboard them.