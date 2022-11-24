Popular mugs sold at Indigo recalled ahead of holidays for burn hazards

There’s nothing like checking out the newest mugs at Indigo, even if your cupboards are already bursting! This week, the federal government recalled two popular mugs sold at the retailer Canada-wide.

Indigo-branded “Papa Bear” and “Mama Bear” ceramic mugs were recalled due to burn and laceration hazards. If you have these mugs, you should stop using them immediately and return them to Indigo for a refund.

According to the recall notice, the mugs could crack or break when filled with hot liquid, thus posing a burn and laceration hazard.

Indigo has received eight incident reports in Canada of mugs cracking. There haven’t been any injuries reported, and in the US, there haven’t been any incidents reported.

The white mugs have a black font on them. The Papa Bear mug has a blue interior, and the Mama Bear mug has an aqua interior. These are the only mugs that are being recalled.

You can return your mugs for a refund and reach Indigo’s customer service or see their Indigo Recalls site for more info.