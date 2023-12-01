Paint it, whack: Rolling Stones fan complains about Vancouver ticket prices

General tickets for the Rolling Stones’ Vancouver concert on their Hackney Diamonds Tour went on sale today, and some people think that prices weren’t very rock and roll.

Just one hour after tickets went on sale at 10 am today, December 1, floor seats cost over $3,000, and seats in the 400 section were priced at around $1,000. Daily Hive reached out to Ticketmaster about why the tickets cost that much but did not hear back at time of publishing.

With affordability already being such a widespread problem in Vancouver, one Rolling Stones fan shared his shock at how expensive the tickets were, especially considering today’s sale was the general public sale.

Dale Sheppard is a self-proclaimed avid concertgoer, having seen Depeche Mode, Coldplay, Bruce Springsteen, and more in concert. Sheppard scored two tickets for the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place for $695 with the pre-sale code but shared that these tickets were a lot more expensive than his previous concerts.

“These ticket prices are pretty much the highest that I’ve seen recently,” shared Sheppard. “We went to Guns and Roses and got great seats for $250.”

Despite already having tickets, Sheppard was curious to see the prices for those without the pre-sale codes. He was understandably surprised at how much Ticketmaster jacked up the prices.

“It didn’t surprise me based on what’s been happening in the ticket industry as of late. But, what did surprise me was how high they went up to,” he said.

Sheppard went on to share how it’s “a real shame” that the hike in prices means that many avid fans are unable to see the artists they love. He pointed out that tickets aren’t the only expense for those travelling from out of town to see the Stones.

“By the time you pay for food and incidentals, you’re at about $1,000 just for one night to go to Vancouver to see a concert, and then you have to pay for the tickets,” Sheppard said. “So, [it’s] very unaffordable for most people.”

“What I’ve [heard] is that the only way that it will change is if people stop buying tickets, and that just doesn’t seem to be happening.”