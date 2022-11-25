CuratedTravel

Last-minute flights from Vancouver to Hawaii are $315 roundtrip right now

Nov 25 2022, 10:44 pm
Benny Marty/Shutterstock

If you value experiences over gifts, then don’t make a wish list this holiday season and pack your bags instead. We found last-minute flight deals from Vancouver to Hawaii for just over $300, and it’s the perfect excuse to dip.

On Friday, November 25, Google Flights showed deals from WestJet that take you from YVR to Kaua’i.

The flight deal would give you a relaxing break, and you’d depart Saturday, December 10 and arrive home Monday, December 19.

Best of all, there are no weird luggage caveats or layovers to worry about.

According to Google Flights, these prices are considered low, as similar trips are typically at least $460.

Hawaii’s fourth-largest island, Kaua’i is filled with dramatic natural landscapes, breathtaking beaches, and lush greenery. Some parts are only accessible by boat or plane, making it a real hidden gem.


So if you are the spontaneous type, why not drop everything and head to Hawaii for cheap?

