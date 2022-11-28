You can fly from Vancouver to Bali for $753 roundtrip next fall

Has November weather in Vancouver got you dreaming of a tropical escape?

Good news: flights to Bali are seriously affordable right now. You can get a roundtrip flight to the picturesque Indonesian island for as low as $753 right now.

There are flights available with Singapore Airlines from Vancouver to Denpasar, Bali, next September for less than $800 roundtrip — if you can swing mid-week travel dates.

Heading over to Google Flights yields results for $778 roundtrip with Singapore Airlines. The best part? There’s only one three-hour layover in Singapore.

You can also score an even sweeter deal if you book through a third party. Kayak and Skyscanner are showing September flights to Bali for $753 roundtrip.

September is a great time to visit Bali, too — it’s the tail-end of the dry season.

So if a trip filled with lush jungle escapes, jaw-dropping beaches, and hikes up volcanoes sounds up your alley, it’s a good time to book a flight.