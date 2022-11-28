NewsTravel Deals

You can fly from Vancouver to Bali for $753 roundtrip next fall

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Nov 28 2022, 5:24 pm
You can fly from Vancouver to Bali for $753 roundtrip next fall
Diamond Bach on Nusa Penida, off the coast of Bali (Nok Lek/Shutterstock)

Has November weather in Vancouver got you dreaming of a tropical escape?

Good news: flights to Bali are seriously affordable right now. You can get a roundtrip flight to the picturesque Indonesian island for as low as $753 right now.

There are flights available with Singapore Airlines from Vancouver to Denpasar, Bali, next September for less than $800 roundtrip — if you can swing mid-week travel dates.

Heading over to Google Flights yields results for $778 roundtrip with Singapore Airlines. The best part? There’s only one three-hour layover in Singapore.

Google Flights

Google Flights

You can also score an even sweeter deal if you book through a third party. Kayak and Skyscanner are showing September flights to Bali for $753 roundtrip.

Kayak

Kayak

September is a great time to visit Bali, too — it’s the tail-end of the dry season.

So if a trip filled with lush jungle escapes, jaw-dropping beaches, and hikes up volcanoes sounds up your alley, it’s a good time to book a flight.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Travel Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.