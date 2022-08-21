Vancouver lash studio accused of holding customer against their will (VIDEO)
A popular Vancouver lash studio is at the centre of a mysterious viral TikTok video.
A TikTok account called @badbusinessbureau posted two videos last week where they call out Mira’s Eyelashes for reportedly not allowing them to leave the premises.
The lash studio, meanwhile, said that the videos are manipulated, and their posting just as the business is for sale seems like an intentional attack.
In the first video, which has over a million views, the anonymous TikTok user wrote that she was harassed from the moment she walked into her appointment. When she decided she wasn’t comfortable getting a lash lift, she wanted to leave.
@badbusinessbureau
Vancouver girlies please watch out! I was harassed from the moment I walked into my appointment and decided I didnt feel comfortable getting a lash lift from this owner so I wanted to leave. She would not let me leave. #vancouver #lashlift #badbusiness #hostage #vancouvergirls #yvr #britishcolumbia
“[The lash technician] felt she had a right to a cancellation fee, but I was a same-day booking, and it’s not like I didn’t show. They harassed me from the moment I came in,” the user added in the comments section.
“So I no longer felt safe or uncomfortable getting the service. Then when she realized I had got a video of her acting how she had been, she lost it.”
“I only started recording for my own record keeping (so I could prove I didn’t get the service) and so she doesn’t hurt me. It was two of them against me.”
“I had already been shaking in fear long before she blocked the door. This was a really traumatic experience for me that I hope no one else goes thru,” they wrote.
In a second video, the user films two lash technicians, explaining that they don’t feel comfortable receiving a service.
@badbusinessbureau
For all the people in the comments saying I didn’t pay for the service… here you go. I didn’t even get the service. [censored for the other client’s privacy] #vancouver #badbusiness @badbusinessbureau
As for the business, they say have received hundreds of comments in support after the videos went viral. Mira’s Eyelashes told Daily Hive that these videos are manipulated, and even though they were recently posted, the incident happened on January 20, 2022.