A popular Vancouver lash studio is at the centre of a mysterious viral TikTok video.

A TikTok account called @badbusinessbureau posted two videos last week where they call out Mira’s Eyelashes for reportedly not allowing them to leave the premises.

The lash studio, meanwhile, said that the videos are manipulated, and their posting just as the business is for sale seems like an intentional attack.

In the first video, which has over a million views, the anonymous TikTok user wrote that she was harassed from the moment she walked into her appointment. When she decided she wasn’t comfortable getting a lash lift, she wanted to leave.

“[The lash technician] felt she had a right to a cancellation fee, but I was a same-day booking, and it’s not like I didn’t show. They harassed me from the moment I came in,” the user added in the comments section.

In a second video, the user films two lash technicians, explaining that they don’t feel comfortable receiving a service.

@badbusinessbureau For all the people in the comments saying I didn’t pay for the service… here you go. I didn’t even get the service. [censored for the other client’s privacy] #vancouver #badbusiness @badbusinessbureau ♬ original sound – badbusinessbureau

As for the business, they say have received hundreds of comments in support after the videos went viral. Mira’s Eyelashes told Daily Hive that these videos are manipulated, and even though they were recently posted, the incident happened on January 20, 2022.

“As a semi-retired couple, we can’t defend ourselves in this anonymous media,” the business owners said.

The subject of the video was reportedly 25 minutes late to their appointment, didn’t apologize for the lateness, and her phone camera was turned on as soon as she entered the studio.

“I explained to her that according to our cancellation policy, I could charge her (credit card) and not serve her, as I had to reschedule my following two clients, but I’m willing to serve her, as this is her first time with us.”

“Later, I realized she was filming and understood why she was holding her phone with her camera pointed at me.”

“Our business is for sale because we want to retire and guess somebody is doing all this cyber attack…to put the price down?” the business told Daily Hive.

“Why is someone trying to ruin the most reputable lash studio in Vancouver by posting edited and manipulated videos seven months later? My husband, our fantastic staff, and I have been working so hard since Jan 2012 to have this reputation.”

Before the TikToks were posted, the business had a 4.9 out of 5-star rating on Google. In the TikTok comments, many users jumped to support Mira’s Eyelashes. “Mira is literally the sweetest lady, wish there was more context to this,” wrote one user. “Everyone is vouching for the owner, idk 🤷🏻‍♀️it looks like there’s more to the story if it’s a 5 star ⭐️establishment and everyone is saying so,” wrote another.