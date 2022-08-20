Another former CTV host cites discrimination as reason for her departure

Following the sudden departure of Lisa LaFlamme from CTV, another past employee is speaking out about alleged gender discrimination at the organization.

Danielle Graham, a former ETalk Host, announced on Friday, March 11, that her more than 15-year-long tenure at Bell Media, which owns CTV, had ended.

The time has come to say goodbye. 15 years beyond my wildest dreams. I gave everything I had to the show & in return it gave me my whole world, Randall & our girls. I’m so grateful for it all. Thank you for being with me on this great adventure. Onwards with nothing but ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wBgoK78Cw7 — Danielle Graham (@DanielleGraham) March 11, 2022

A few months later, CTV national news anchor Lisa LaFlamme was also suddenly let go from the company.

Now, Graham is speaking out about what happened to her.

“I haven’t yet spoken publicly about my dismissal from Bell Media, but in light of recent news, there have been a lot of questions surrounding my departure,” wrote Graham on Twitter in a post on Saturday, August 20.

The story of my departure from BellMedia pic.twitter.com/hEMS5CcHMp — Danielle Graham (@DanielleGraham) August 20, 2022

She provided a timeline of events leading up to her departure:

March 1 : Graham was ignored and laughed at after mentioning to management a situation where she “was being discriminated against as a woman.”

March 4 : She forwarded the example of “blatant gender discrimination” to HR.

: She forwarded the example of “blatant gender discrimination” to HR. March 7 : HR told Graham to file a complaint, and an investigation would start.

: HR told Graham to file a complaint, and an investigation would start. March 8 : A meeting was set for March 11.

: A meeting was set for March 11. March 10: Graham was rescheduled to be in the office for a shoot. As she was getting ready, she was told by management that her services were no longer required and that it was a business decision.

“I was not allowed to say goodbye on air or to contribute to the messaging surrounding my departure, despite several requests for my representative to do so,” said Graham. Daily Hive has reached out to Graham for more details on her departure.

“I’m proud to stand in solidarity and fight alongside all women who have been mistreated, discriminated against and who have been retaliated against for speaking up.”

Back in March 2022, Daily Hive reached out to Bell Media PR for a statement regarding Danielle’s exit, and a representative replied that they “do not comment on staffing related matters.” Daily Hive has reached out again for comment following Graham’s statement.

On Friday, August 19, Bell Media announced that it would conduct an “independent third-party internal workplace review” of its newsroom.

A statement from Bell Media. pic.twitter.com/4I1LapDYpj — Bell Media PR (@BellMediaPR) August 19, 2022

With files from Daily Hive Staff.