Massive vehicle fire stalls traffic on BC highway for several hours (VIDEO)

As a vehicle burned on a popular BC highway, drivers were stuck in traffic for hours on Friday night.

Eastbound lanes of BC Highway 97C were closed on Friday, August 19, according to Drive BC, due to a “major vehicle fire.”

The incident happened about 10 kilometres west of Kelowna. As of Saturday, August 30 at 10 am, delays are still expected as one eastbound lane remains closed.

Photographer Ben Glassco shared his experience sitting in traffic for several hours on social media, and the video already has more than 24,000 views on TikTok.

“Been waiting for hours on this highway,” Glassco said, revealing a long line of traffic on the highway leading up to what looks like a massive truck fire.

“It’s huge, and the tires are exploding.”

At 12:45 am, Glassco was finally able to make it through the road after waiting seven and a half hours. He shows a look at what’s left of the vehicle as he heads on his way.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for more on the incident.

On Twitter, drivers sounded off on how the whole situation was handled, criticizing how traffic was managed during the incident.

CORRECTION🔺Due to a challenging and dangerous vehicle recovery caused by a major vehicle fire, #BCHwy97C remains closed eastbound approx. 10 km WEST of #Kelowna. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area. Crews are working to ensure the highway can safely reopen. #Merritt — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 20, 2022

“People just got out of their cars and started walking their dogs and lurking instead of actually making safe choices,” wrote one Twitter user. “Should have had RCMP deployed to turn people back.”

“There is absolutely no traffic on the other side. You can divert the traffic there and use single lane to cross the incident scene,” wrote another.