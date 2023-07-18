Laowai to throw pop-up series with internationally acclaimed bars

By now you’ve definitely heard of Laowai, especially if you’re a fan of quality cocktails.

The 251 E Georgia Street establishment, which can be entered via a freezer door in sister spot BLND TGER, has received several accolades since launching in 2021.

From winning Best New Bar in Canada in 2022 to getting a huge nod for its bar team in 2023, Laowai is clearly shaking, stirring, and pouring something both Vancouverites and visitors are loving.

To continue the stream of excitement it’s got going on, the Chinatown cocktail bar has announced a series of pop-ups in collaboration with internationally acclaimed bars.

While the general outline of the events and collaborators has been revealed, the details for some of these celebrations are soon-to-come.

Keep an eye on Laowai’s socials for information. But here’s what the Shanghai-inspired speakeasy has up its sleeve so far for those in Vancouver.

Licorería Limantour (Mexico City) at Laowai — August 17

Penicillin (Hong Kong) at Laowai — September 11 and 12

Papa Doble (Singapore) at Laowai — November 6 and 7

The Laowai team will also be making their way overseas to head into some stellar spots for pop-ups themselves.

Laowai at Moebius (Milan) — October 7

Laowai at The Court (Rome) — October 11

Laowai at Opium (London Cocktail Week) — October 15

For those aiming to check out the first upcoming pop-up with one of the World’s 50 Best Bars, Licorería Limantour, at Laowai on August 17, tickets will be available this week on July 18 at 2 pm.

It’s just under $250 before taxes per person.

A ticket gets you access to Laowai during the evening to enjoy Licorería Limantour’s world-renowned cocktails paired with four complimenting dishes, designed by Laowai’s head chef, Phong Vo.