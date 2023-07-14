A brand-new spot for handroll sushi is slated to open up in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood later this fall.

Oshi Nori, a name which refers to “pressed seaweed” in Japanese, will be opening up at 1055 Mainland Street, the former address of Phat Sports Bar.

Handroll sushi comprises rice and other ingredients compressed together before being wrapped in a sheet of nori.

Few details have been shared about Oshi Nori and specifically what kind of menu items we can expect, but according to a Google Maps listing, the restaurant is slated to open on September 11.

According to the restaurant’s website, “Oshi Nori is a compact and intimate urban gem, offering a concise yet extraordinary menu.”

Stay tuned for more details on this new spot coming soon.

Address: 1055 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram