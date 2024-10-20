The Vancouver Canucks may be without all-star goaltender Thatcher Demko to start the season, but training camp signing Kevin Lankinen is filling that void and more early on.

Lankinen is coming off his first shutout as a member of the Canucks in a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night where he stopped all 26 shots he faced.

“I’m feeling comfortable, feeling confident,” Lankinen told reporters after the game. “The guys have been really great at welcoming me and making me feel good and comfortable around everybody.

“This team, just how good it is, it’s fun to play behind it and the guys we have here just prove it every single night.”

The Canucks have not had an easy start to the season, losing their first three games of the season, but head coach Rick Tocchet has loved what he has seen from his new goaltender and credits him for helping the team get back on course.

“He’s been unreal,” Tocchet told media after the shutout win. “He’s put three good games together and he just looks really solid.

“It’s a huge acquisition by [Canucks GM] Patrik [Allvin]… To grab him out of nowhere is huge… I don’t think he’s had a bad start, he’s been a factor in every game.”

The 29-year-old goaltender now holds a sparkling 2-0-1 record and a .953 save percentage through his first three games with the Canucks. While many fans expected last year’s Arturs Silovs to get a chance to be the starter in Demko’s absence, it now appears that Lankinen has wrestled the net away.

Silovs hasn’t been great in his first two appearances this season, dropping both games and recording a dismal .827 save percentage.

Tocchet wouldn’t reveal if Lankinen would get the start in Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks, but it was clear he has been impressed with his play of late.

“He’s playing great, I gotta play the guy,” Tocchet said with a smile. “I like his composure, he’s good at coming out and stopping pucks, that’s a big factor for us.”

While there is no doubt that the team would love to have Demko back in the starter’s net as soon as possible, Lankinen is making things much easier for the Canucks in the meantime.