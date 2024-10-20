Canucks get Flyers booed off the ice with shutout win in Philly

You wouldn’t call him the most offensively gifted Vancouver Canucks skater.

However, Tyler Myers engineered the game’s best play on his milestone night.

With the Canucks pressing in the second period, Myers came way down from his perch at the blueline and crashed the net. He ended up with the puck, which he swiftly slid through his legs on the backhand to set up Brock Boeser for an easy goal.

DISGUSTING BEHIND-THE-BACK, BETWEEN-THE-LEGS PASS FROM TYLER MYERS TO BROCK BOESER 🤢 pic.twitter.com/DCnigNOlPi — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 20, 2024

It was a play so good, Boeser had to give Myers a little extra kudos.

Boeser scores, but he sends Myers to get congratulated by his #Canucks teammates on the bench first pic.twitter.com/oPkyiikcHR — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 20, 2024

That goal gave the Canucks a 2-0 lead, and they didn’t look back during a dominant 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

While Myers and the Canucks were smiling throughout this one, the Flyers fans were vocally frustrated.

Even though the Flyers had scored power play goals in each of their first four games, the fans booed them on multiple man advantage opportunities tonight.

The boo birds didn’t stop, and they continued lambasting their team once the game ended in a shutout.

And while Lankinen made some key stops, it was Myers who managed to make the play of the night during his 1000th NHL game.

“It’s pretty cool,” Myers said prior to the game. “I’m very excited to be back and a part of this group and with the guys in this room. Really excited to be doing it with then…and it makes me feel old.”

He became the eighth player to play is 1000th NHL game while wearing a Canucks sweater. However, he’s only the second to register a point in his 1000th game. Markus Naslund was the only other Canuck to do so.

Canucks’ newest starting goalie

Life moves fast, especially when you’re an NHL goaltender.

Youngster Arturs Silovs was the Canucks starter on opening night, with Thatcher Demko out due to injury.

Now, five games into the season, this is clearly Kevin Lankinen’s net.

Silovs struggled in his first game, opening the door for Lankinen to take over the net. During his first three games in a Canuck sweater, the Finnish netminder is 2-0-1 with a .953 save percentage.

According to CHEK TV’s Rick Dhaliwal, the Canucks offered Lankinen a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) right before the team began training camp.

That offer was rejected prior to the 28-year-old signing a one-year, $875,000 deal with the Canucks.

Even though he was a free agent 29 days ago, Lankinen has now stepped into a starting role for the Canucks.

A dominant Canucks performance

There’s a reason why Flyers fans were booing in this one.

More to come…