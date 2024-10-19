Canucks players surprise Myers with fun shirts on his big day

The Vancouver Canucks are showing support for Tyler Myers ahead of his huge milestone game this evening.

Myers is set to appear in his 1,000th career NHL game tonight versus the Philadelphia Flyers. Hitting 1,000 games is a huge milestone, and his teammates were sure to show their respect in a fun way at morning skate.

The Boys Have Been Talkin’ Tour❗️ Team t-shirts to celebrate Myers’ 1000th. pic.twitter.com/ythDO5hQ8e — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 19, 2024

The front of the shirt features a picture of Myers with the label “1,000 games played. ” The back, dubbed “The Boys Have Been Talkin’ Tour,” features the home arenas of the teams Myers has played on throughout his NHL career.

“That was a nice surprise walking in,” Myers said of the shirts. “Some nice shirts made up by the equipment guys. I know a few people were helping out, so thank you to them. Pretty cool keepsake.”

While everyone knows how special it is to reach 1,000 games played in the NHL, head coach Rick Tocchet, who suited up for 1,144 games in his career, has a special appreciation of it.

“It’s an incredible milestone. You have to obviously be a guy who’s in shape,” Tocchet said. “The way he plays, he’s a big guy who blocks a lot of shots. The odds of him playing all these games are hard because he plays a tough game.”

Myers spent the first 365 games of his career with the Buffalo Sabres before moving on to the Winnipeg Jets, with whom he suited up for 270 games. He has played his most recent 364 games with the Canucks, registering 19 goals and 106 points over that span.

“It’s pretty cool,” Myers admitted. “Very excited to be a part of this group for it. The guys in the room here have gotten pretty close. Really excited to be doing it with them.”

As cool as Myers finds it to be playing in his 1,000th game, however, he admitted, “it makes me feel old.”

This type of celebration isn’t new for the Canucks. Last season, they wore shirts to morning skate before an outing versus the Vegas Golden Knights to honour Conor Garland on his 400th career game. Dakota Joshua took it a step further, wearing the t-shirt under his suit hours before puck drop.

While Dakota Joshua won’t be suiting up, perhaps we’ll see another Canuck or two choose to wear the newly designed Myers shirt under their suit tonight.