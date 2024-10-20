NewsSportsHockeyCanucks

Dakota Joshua was hyping up his Canucks teammates after big win

Preston Hodgkinson
Oct 20 2024, 6:58 pm
@Canucks/X

The Vancouver Canucks may not have Dakota Joshua in the lineup to help the team right now, but he’s doing what he can off the ice.

Following a big 3-0 shutout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, a happy Canucks team came off the ice and into the visitor’s locker room to celebrate the early season win.

Among the people handing out high-fives and congratulating his teammates was Joshua, who was wearing a custom-made shirt celebrating Tyler Myers’ 1000th NHL game.

The 28-year-old Joshua has become something of a fan favourite in Vancouver since the Canucks signed him in the summer of 2022. He is coming off a breakout year with the Canucks last season that saw him 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games last season. That production went up in the playoffs as he added four goals and eight points in 13 games.

Heading into this season, Joshua was expected to be a big part of a Canucks team trying to take that next step in the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Michigan native announced last month that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and was recovering from surgery to remove the tumour.

He has yet to make his season debut with the team, but that hasn’t stopped him from travelling and supporting his teammates.

Canucks fans loved to see him doing his part.

No timeline has been revealed for Joshua’s eventual return to the lineup. He has been skating with the team recently, which bodes well for his recovery process.

When he eventually does find himself back in game action, he’ll provide a huge boost for a Canucks team that is off to a rather slow start compared to last season.

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1
