Machete, stolen car apparently used in Langley convenience store robbery

According to authorities, a suspect has been arrested after a robbery that possibly involved a machete in Langley.

The incident happened around 4:30 am on April 7 at a convenience store near 71st Avenue and 200th Street, the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT) says.

Shortly afterwards, IMPACT members arrested 35-year-old Derek Muirhead at a property near 52nd Avenue and 240 Street.

Muirhead faces charges of robbery, possession of stolen property under $5,000, breaking and entering, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He’s due to appear in Surrey Provincial Court later this week for a bail hearing.

“The property was subsequently searched by IMPACT members pursuant to a Search Warrant, and several items were seized, including the vehicle allegedly used in the robbery,” says a statement from IMPACT.

The vehicle officers found was reported stolen in Abbotsford on April 6.

“We know that stolen vehicles are often used to commit other offences,” said Inspector Rob Vermeulen, the officer in charge of IMPACT.

“Our members were aware of several multi-jurisdictional robberies that have occurred at various liquor stores and convenience stores throughout the Lower Mainland using stolen vehicles. While the investigation resulted in this arrest, our investigation remains ongoing.”

The Abbotsford Police Department, the Lower Mainland District Police Dog Service, and the Langley RCMP Detachment assisted them with the investigation.

IMPACT’s statement did not confirm whether or not the suspect was captured on camera with the machete, nor did it provide details on damage to the store.

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to IMPACT and will update this article.