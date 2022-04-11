Bear spray unleashed inside Vancouver SkyTrain car after argument

Someone used bear spray inside a moving SkyTrain car in Vancouver on Saturday, causing pain and discomfort for all passengers inside.

A group of seven or eight teens got into an argument starting at Main Street-Science World on the Expo Line, and one of them sprayed bear spray as the train pulled into Commercial-Broadway Station, Const. Amanda Steed with Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Daily Hive.

The group of young people left the train and separated when the doors opened, and so did the other passengers in the car.

“It’s worse than pepper spray,” Steed said of bear spray. “It affects the respiratory system and your eyes. If you’re in an enclosed space, like the SkyTrain cars, it can hit you pretty bad if you’re close to it.”

The 911 call came in at about 5:45 pm, and when officers got to Commercial-Broadway, they were able to find a few of the people from the group — but not the person who used the bear spray.

A second can of bear spray was confiscated from one of the teens. Transit police are still reviewing security footage, but in the meantime released the kids without charges.

Some passengers were left coughing and with irritated eyes, but there were no reports of serious injuries from the incident. Nobody was taken to hospital.

Steed reminded transit riders to call 911 immediately if they ever witness an incident like this.

In addition, she recommended flushing eyes with water or a saline solution and moving to an area with fresh air if you’re ever in the vicinity of bear spray. Contrary to popular belief, she said milk doesn’t help the stinging. Plain water is safer.