Erratic Maple Ridge driver seen in apparent “decommissioned ambulance”: police

Someone behind the wheel of what appeared to be a “decommissioned ambulance” was seen driving erratically in Maple Ridge on April 6, police say.

RCMP are actively investigating the incident, which happened in the 27100 block of Dewdney Trunk Road around 5 pm.

“The vehicle, which appears to look like a decommissioned ambulance, was braking hard and swerving,” says a statement from Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“At one point, the vehicle came to a complete stop and two men got out of the driver and passenger sides and walked towards the rear of the car.”

Erratic driving behavior incident in Maple Ridge. Read our release here; https://t.co/szdaQCeBKI pic.twitter.com/2V4Db6OfiZ — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) April 8, 2022

The police statement mentions they identified two drivers involved in the incident, but it didn’t explain the second driver’s role. According to Sergeant Amanda Harnett, they stayed in their car.

And while “social media speculation suggested a possibility that a firearm was produced in this incident,” investigators don’t have any evidence to prove the validity of that claim.

“This can be a scary event for any driver to witness. Road conflicts can occur for numerous reasons and this person did the right thing by staying in their vehicle,” said Harnett.

“I wish to caution the public, however, against any speculation as to the motive behind the incident. This investigation is still active and ongoing.”

Daily Hive Vancouver has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for more information and will update this article.