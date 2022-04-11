People and pets in need of "urgent help" after massive Gastown fire

A structure fire in Gastown has been burning since Monday morning.

In a tweet, Executive Director of the Overdose Prevention Society Sarah Blyth said people and pets are in urgent need of help.

“We need men and women’s clothing, pet supplies and bedding.” They’re asking for goods to be dropped off at Bette’s Boutique at the corner of Main and Cordova streets.

The Atira Women’s Resource Society has also put out a call for help.

EMERGENCY DONATION ALERT! We are accepting the following donations from the tenants affected by the fire at Winters Hotel in #DTES:

🔸Essential Toiletries

🔸Shampoo/Conditioner

🔸Blankets, Bedding & Towels

🔸Clothing/Shoes (Men/Women)

🔸Non-Perishable Food

🔸Pet Food/Supplies pic.twitter.com/VWXpq0DAxN — Atira Women’s Resource Society (@FreeOfViolence) April 11, 2022

They’re accepting essential toiletries, shampoo and conditioner, blankets, bedding, towels, clothing and shoes, non-perishable food, and pet food and supplies.

When it comes to the state of the fire, pictures show heavy structural damage, with fire crews still attempting to get the blaze under control as of Monday around 4 pm.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry told Daily Hive that the structure would be uninhabitable, and it remains to be seen what the future may hold for the historic Gastown building.

Vancouver Fire Fighters IAFF Local #18 tweeted that the blaze was a three-alarm fire and that multiple occupants were rescued.

Happening now: 3 Alarm fire in Gastown. Multiple occupant rescues #vanworkingfire https://t.co/oum0F7Ziny — Van Fire Fighters (@IAFF18) April 11, 2022

Fry also told Daily Hive that two people were taken to hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unclear. She also told people in the neighbourhood to keep their windows closed to avoid the toxic smoke.

Thirteen firefighting apparatuses were on scene.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart expressed his concern over the situation, thanking Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

Thank you Chief @Karen_Fry and @VanFireRescue personnel for your bravery, keeping people and surrounding buildings safe. We are monitoring the situation and will make sure those displaced have a safe place to go to.#vanpoli @IAFF18 https://t.co/n4iK8irDzK — Kennedy Stewart (@kennedystewart) April 11, 2022