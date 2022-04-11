News

People and pets in need of "urgent help" after massive Gastown fire

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Apr 11 2022, 11:30 pm
People and pets in need of "urgent help" after massive Gastown fire
Holly McSmythurs/DailyHive

A structure fire in Gastown has been burning since Monday morning.

In a tweet, Executive Director of the Overdose Prevention Society Sarah Blyth said people and pets are in urgent need of help.

“We need men and women’s clothing, pet supplies and bedding.” They’re asking for goods to be dropped off at Bette’s Boutique at the corner of Main and Cordova streets.

The Atira Women’s Resource Society has also put out a call for help.

They’re accepting essential toiletries, shampoo and conditioner, blankets, bedding, towels, clothing and shoes, non-perishable food, and pet food and supplies.

When it comes to the state of the fire, pictures show heavy structural damage, with fire crews still attempting to get the blaze under control as of Monday around 4 pm.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry told Daily Hive that the structure would be uninhabitable, and it remains to be seen what the future may hold for the historic Gastown building.

Vancouver Fire Fighters IAFF Local #18 tweeted that the blaze was a three-alarm fire and that multiple occupants were rescued.

Fry also told Daily Hive that two people were taken to hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unclear. She also told people in the neighbourhood to keep their windows closed to avoid the toxic smoke.

Thirteen firefighting apparatuses were on scene.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart expressed his concern over the situation, thanking Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT