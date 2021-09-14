Langley home of missing mom, teacher searched by police

It’s been more than two weeks and there is still no sign of Naomi Onotera.

She was last seen at her home in Langley on Saturday, August 28 at 6 pm.

In an email to Daily Hive, Corporal Holly Largy says, “We are at the residence and will be conducting a search today or tomorrow in relation to the missing person investigation.”

At this point, Largy says no other information will be released.

Naomi is 40 years old, 5’9″ tall, 150 lbs, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP continue to ask for video surveillance of the area around Onotera’s home, near 200th Street and 50th Avenue, from between Saturday, August 28 at 6 pm and Sunday August 29 at 7 pm.

Investigators are also asking people to study the picture of Onotera’s car. Even though she reportedly left her home without it, they are trying to establish a timeline of all of her actions.

Onotera drove a white 2018 Subaru Crosstrek with a Greater Vancouver Zoo sticker in the front window on the passenger side.

If you have any information, you can call Langley RCMP’s tipline at 604-532-3398.