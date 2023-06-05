"I was in awe": Fireball caught streaking through Langley sky (VIDEO)

Sunday night was interesting for residents in some parts of BC, as many are reporting that they saw a fireball streaking through the sky, including a video that was shared from Langley.

A Reddit user shared their discovery to the British Columbia subreddit, writing, “Saw a fireball in the sky last night.”

“The video isn’t great but IRL it was bright green and very cool to see.”

Many responded to the Reddit post suggesting they also saw a fireball on the same night, but it isn’t clear whether it was the same as the one spotted in Langley.

“My reaction was that I was in awe because of how big, bright, and green it was. My family in the car all verbally reacted, ‘Whoa!’ It was not a typical meteor that you see on a summer night. It seemed huge and bright,” they told Daily Hive.

The Reddit user who posted the video said in the comments that they observed the fireball at around 11 pm, and someone said they may have seen the same one from Castlegar.

Another user said, “I think I saw this as well. From my vantage point, it was in the northern sky, little movement, glowing brighter until disappearing.”

The person who posted the video initially suggested it was a meteor but settled on the “fireball” label. We’ve contacted the Canadian Space Agency to see if it could shed any light on what this fireball was.