Canadians can gaze at a full "Strawberry Moon" this weekend

Canadians may want to take a few moments to look up at a spectacular full moon this weekend.

As the berries are just now ripening, June’s full moon is nicknamed the “Strawberry Moon,” a name taken from Indigenous Algonquin people. Of course, the moon will not appear pinkish in hue as the name might indicate, but it will be magical.

According to the Old Farmers Almanac, on Saturday night, June 3, just after sunset, you’ll be able to “look towards the southeast to watch the full Moon rise gently above the horizon. There, it will appear large and golden-hued.”

Per Nasa, it’s a full moon weekend because it will appear full from Friday night through Monday morning.

“Although the exact moment of full moon occurs when the Moon is opposite the Earth from the Sun, its full appearance will extend for about a day before and after the event,” said Nasa.

Strawberry Moon times in Canada

You can use the Old Farmers’ Almanac moon calculator to determine the exact time the full moon is set to rise where you live.

From Vancouver : June 3, 8:43 pm

: June 3, 8:43 pm From Calgary / Edmonton : June 3, 9:43 pm

/ : June 3, 9:43 pm From Montreal/Toronto: June 3, 11:43 pm

Will you be out gazing at the moon this weekend?