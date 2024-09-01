House used as location in iconic '80s horror film up for sale

A house once used to shoot an iconic 1980s horror film is up for sale for less than the average home in major Canadian cities.

A Morning Agent listing says this home in Simi Valley, California, is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Zillow Gone Wild was the first to reveal the listing on X, saying, “The home from Poltergeist is on sale. That’s it.”

The home has been listed for US$1,174,999, which is about C$1.6 million.

The home has seen some improvements.

The home from POLTERGEIST is on sale. That’s it. Currently listed for only $1,174,999 in Simi Valley, CA pic.twitter.com/TngIyafjyd — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) August 28, 2024

The home looks to be in great condition, but photos of parts of the house featured in the 1982 flick might still trigger those who may have been traumatized by it.

Built in 1979, the home was nearly brand-new when the 1982 hit film was released.

The swimming pool, which was also featured in the film, looks to be in immaculate and inviting condition.

Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the home offers 2,373 sq ft of space.

“Plus, [the] enormous almost 16,000 square-foot lot is the largest in the neighbourhood!” the listing adds.

The listing also says this is the first time this home is available in 45 years.

“Enjoy a thoughtfully designed layout perfect for entertaining, relaxing, and living your best life. Step into the foyer and immediately feel the good energy of this well-taken-care-of home.”

Imagine hosting a Halloween party here.

Here’s a link to a recent trailer of the 4K rerelease of Poltergeist, if you want to compare.

The listing says, “Don’t miss out on your chance to own this iconic piece of Hollywood history. ”

