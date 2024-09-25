Landon Ferraro joins Canucks broadcasts on Sportsnet

Sportsnet has welcomed a new face with a familiar name to their Vancouver Canucks intermission panel.

Landon Ferraro, a recently retired pro hockey player, provided his analysis on a Canucks broadcast for the first time during Tuesday’s preseason game alongside Dan Murphy and Satiar Shah.

This wasn’t merely preseason fill-in duty, either.

“Landon Ferraro will be part of select home regional Canucks broadcast intermissions this season,” a Sportsnet spokesperson told Daily Hive on Wednesday.

Landon is following in the footsteps of his father, Ray Ferraro, who parlayed a 1,258-game NHL career into a successful hockey broadcast career. Ray will call select Canucks games alongside John Shorthouse once again this season. Landon’s stepmother is Cammi Granato, who was hired by the Canucks as an assistant general manager in 2022.

Dave Tomlinson was the colour commentator during Tuesday’s game and will once again get the bulk of games this season. He could also feature on the panel when Ray is calling games.

Sportsnet’s usual panel last season included Murphy, Shah, and longtime Canucks beat writer Iain MacIntyre.

Landon, 33, was born in Trail, BC and played youth hockey with the Burnaby Winter Club.

He had a 12-year pro hockey career that included 77 NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings, Boston Bruins, and Minnesota Wild. Landon has some broadcast experience as an analyst with Sportsnet 650.

Landon never played a regular-season game for the Canucks, but he did join the team on a pro tryout contract back in 2019. After getting cut by Vancouver, he left North America for Germany. The 6-foot-2 forward went on to play for Berlin, Frankfurt, and Cologne, with his last pro game coming in the 2022-23 season.

The Canucks host the Calgary Flames tonight, but not at Rogers Arena, and it won’t be televised. The game will instead be played at the Abbotsford Centre and streamed on Canucks.com.