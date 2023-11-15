"Shorty's so good": Ferraro having a blast working Canucks games with Shorthouse

A new Vancouver Canucks broadcast duo debuted last week, with Ray Ferraro joining John Shorthouse on Sportsnet’s regional call.

Ferraro and Shorthouse called Thursday’s game in Ottawa and Sunday’s matchup in Montreal. Fans approved, noting the great chemistry the two had immediately.

Sounds like Ferraro, who is viewed by many as the best colour analyst in the business, really enjoyed the fit as well.

“It’s great fun. To work with Shorty and Murph, they’re really good friends, it’s so fun,” Ferraro said in an interview with Sekeres & Price on Tuesday.

“To work and to listen are two different things,” Ferraro said of Shorthouse, the longtime play-by-play broadcaster that he’s heard call hundreds of games. The two are also golfing buddies.

“Shorty’s so good. He’s just good. To listen to him is one thing. He’s got all this historical knowledge that he can pull up at any time. He’s funny. His call is so good… It was really easy to step in.”

Ray and Shorthouse have such good chemistry that they're breaking down who dropped the F bomb together. They need to be together for all Canucks games if we can't have Garrett.

Ferraro, who has a year of “contractural limitations” left with TSN, expects to call about 20 Canucks games on Sportsnet this season, with Dave Tomlinson riding shotgun with Shorthouse for the other regional games. That number should rise for Ferraro in the future, with the former NHL star estimating 30 games for the 2024-25 season. Ferraro also calls games for ESPN in the US.

“It was just really easy to do, and really fun. I enjoyed it way more, guys, than I even anticipated,” said Ferraro.

Ferraro and Tomlinson are replacing John Garrett this season, though the loveable former goalie hasn’t retired.

Garrett is calling select national games on Hockey Night in Canada this season. The popular 72-year-old broadcaster even reunited with both Shorthouse and Dan Murphy for Saturday’s game between the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins at the Bell Centre.