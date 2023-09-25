New Canucks analyst Dave Tomlinson is so excited to start "dream job"

Dave Tomlinson was reintroduced to Vancouver Canucks fans on Sunday, as Sportsnet kicked off its preseason coverage of the team.

This is the second tour of duty as a Canucks colour analyst for the 55-year-old former pro hockey player, and it clearly means a lot. Speaking with host Dan Murphy during the second intermission of Sunday’s game in Calgary, Tomlinson shared what it meant to him to be back calling Canucks games — this time on television.

“Played 15 years pro, but I always wanted to talk about hockey. Anybody that knows me really well knows that eventually, we’re going to get to talking hockey. So after finishing [my playing career], wanted to get into sports broadcasting, be a colour guy — thought that would be fun,” said Tomlinson.

“But my dream job was to be doing colour for the Vancouver Canucks on TV. I say dream big kids, dream big, it can happen!”

Dave Tomlinson is working his “dream job” with the #Canucks pic.twitter.com/pCEGgBpwN9 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 25, 2023

Tomlinson worked alongside John Shorthouse calling Canucks games on TSN 1040 radio from 2010 to 2017 before Bell lost the broadcast rights to Rogers. The North Vancouver native was an analyst on Seattle Kraken radio broadcasts in each of the last two seasons but left that job for this opportunity.

“We have experience with this. John Garrett is not the only Vancouver living legend that you’ve followed,” Shorthouse said on the broadcast. “In 2010, Dave took over radio duties, with me, for Tom Larscheid, and the Canucks went to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final that year. So I think we’re expecting something similar.”

No pressure, Dave.

Think Tomlinson would settle for a playoff appearance this time around. Either way, his excitement was palpable.

“It really is a dream job. A dream destination for me,” Tomlinson said at the start of the broadcast.

“A hometown boy being able to talk about his hometown team, doing colour for the Vancouver Canucks on TV, dream come true. And we’re hoping the season is a dream come true.”

Tomlinson is not the only analyst replacing Garrett on Canucks broadcasts this season, as Ray Ferraro will be joining Shorthouse and Murphy for approximately 20 games.

“I still have a year of contractual limitations with TSN. I think it’s going to work out to about 20 this year in the 2023-24 season. I hope to get it upwards to 30 next year, but that’s for next year’s schedule to figure out,” Ferraro said recently.