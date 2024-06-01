The City of Delta is taking the next unique spearheading steps to catalyze the creation of a new boutique hotel in Ladner Village.

In a new City staff report, City Council is being recommended to start the formal procurement process to seek private sector proponents for their potential interest. As well, there would be public consultation on what should be considered to evaluate the detailed proposals and bids.

In March 2024, the municipal government confirmed it will buy two properties at 4940 Chisolm Street and 4926 Delta Street for the potential purpose of a building a hotel project. The site is located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Delta Street and Chisolm Street — right next to the shoreline of the south arm of the Fraser River, and within proximity to the George Massey Tunnel.

Currently, the development site is occupied by old two-storey commercial buildings with antique and furniture stores.

The latest recommendations by City staff follow the release of the favourable findings of an independent hospitality consultant that determined a hotel would be an economically feasible project for the location. A hotel project is part of the municipal government’s strategy to attract more visitors to the historic village and revitalize the Ladner waterfront.

The consultant has suggested the construction of a hotel with 88 guest suites using the “aparthotel” model — a hybrid between a hotel and a holiday apartment, which includes a kitchen. Such suites can be booked nightly or rented monthly as a short-term rental, with the consultant recommending an initial 50-50 split between the typology. Over time, the property would transition into becoming a 100% overnight stay hotel.

This could be a boutique hotel with 3.5 stars for its calibre of accommodations.

Currently, local hotels within and near the Delta area have a peak summertime occupancy rate of 88% and a low occupancy rate of 59% for the month of December. According to the consultant, hotels that are able to maintain a 75% average occupancy rate are successful.

It is expected the recommended hotel concept could have a 74% occupancy rate in its first year of business, growing to 85% after five years.

The hotel could be within a new six-storey building, which would also entail a rooftop patio — potentially as an extension of an on-site restaurant. There would be 18,000 sq ft of commercial space, including restaurant, cafe, fitness, and other service uses.