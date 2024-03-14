City of Delta buys property for new hotel project to revive Ladner waterfront

The City of Delta is hoping a new municipal-spearheaded commercial development will help revive the historic waterfront area of Ladner Village.

On Wednesday, the municipal government announced it will be acquiring two properties located at 4940 Chisolm Street and 4926 Delta Street, which are located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Delta Street and Chisolm Street — right next to the shoreline of the south arm of the Fraser River, and within proximity to the George Massey Tunnel.

Currently, the 4926 Delta Street property is occupied by a 1945-built, two-storey building with a window repair business, and the adjacent 4940 Chisolm Street property is occupied by a 1978-built, two-storey building with antique and furniture stores.

The City is looking to redevelop the land assembly into a mixed-use development with a hotel and supporting uses such as restaurants and retail. Such commercial uses will help attract visitors to Ladner Village and support the municipality’s waterfront revitalization efforts.

The municipal government has already commissioned a study to determine the feasibility of a hotel at this location.

It is also noted that new hotel uses would be a nod to the area’s historic use as a waterfront in the late 1880s, where the Delta Hotel was previously located. It was destroyed in a fire in 1923.

“This land assembly is an exciting opportunity for the City as we work towards revitalizing Ladner Village,” said Mayor George Harvie in a statement.

“Recent consultation with Tourism Delta and the Delta Chamber of Commerce regarding Delta’s community tourism plan have highlighted the need for short-term accommodations in the region. I look forward to further collaboration and engagement with businesses and the community to ensure Ladner Village remains a unique and desirable destination for residents and visitors alike.”

The City did not reveal the cost of the property acquisitions. According to BC Assessment, 4926 Delta Street has an assessed value of $2.36 million, and 4940 Chisholm Street has an assessed value of $3.09 million.

These property acquisitions for a new hotel are part of a number of measures related to the City’s Ladner Village Revitalization Plan. In recent years, the municipality has also performed sewage and water main upgrades in the Ladner Village to support future new developments.

The City is also currently in the early stages of amending its Official Community Plan (OCP) to enable significantly more density in three strategic urban growth areas, which includes Ladner Village. These two acquired properties are within the core of the Ladner Village, identified for the greatest new densities — where taller buildings up to mid-rise heights would be permitted.